Home Grown: Tractor fabrication maintenance ahead of planting season

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, a group of local fabricators are getting tractors and machines ready for this year's planting season.

They are ramping up planters and transplanters mostly but can also fix up weeders and thinners.

After a full season of putting these tractors to good use, Zachary Kelly, fabrication manager with Keithly-Williams Seed, says farmers are left with broken parts and divots that require welding, fixing or cleaning.

"Some of the equipment down in the southwest will get pretty beat up just on the type of terrain that it's going on, so anything from bent toolbars to cracked welds to machines that do get pretty twisted up," Kelly explained.

Once the tractors are all tidied up, they will be ready to put seeds in the ground. Planting and transplanting season is just around the corner.