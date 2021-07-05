Home Grown: UV light machine removes pathogens from ag water

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, an ultraviolet (UV) light machine is taking sanitation to new levels.

Water treatment is something every grower has to manage when they spray canal water on their crops.

Many farmers use chemicals to treat water, but this machine with 18 lamps and 6,000 watts of power can do the same work.

In 2006, some california residents died from eating vegetables treated with contaminated water.

Now, a mandate requires all canal water to be treated. Paul Mondragon, owner of Ag Partners Southwest has a UV alternation to water treatment.

"An ultraviolet light that is emitting a wavelength of light that as the water is passing through that light signature, it is destroying the pathogens, so we're simply giving the growers another option that is not using chemicals," Mondragon explained.

The machine can disinfect 2,200 gallons per minute, or roughly 40 acres of water.