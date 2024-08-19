Skip to Content
Medications can cause severe side effects when it comes to high temperatures

today at 1:28 PM
Published 11:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Colin Banas, "Antibiotics are a very big set of medications that can actually have pretty significant consequences if you take during the summertime.”

Adding it is a lot more common than people think.

Some side effects you may see is excessive drowsiness in which you can even become lethargic.

The medication can lead to degradation of the drug, essentially becoming unusable.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

