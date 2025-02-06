Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Blythe police find over 40 pounds of illegal drugs

Blythe Police Department
Published 4:55 PM

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers were able to find over 40 pounds of illegal drugs through investigating a distribution network, according to Blythe Police Department (BPD).

BPD says efforts of finding the drug distribution network took several months but search warrants led to a drug bust at three different homes.

Police found the following during their search:

  • 25 pounds of meth
  • 9.5 pounds of Carfentanil
  • 0.80 pounds of powdered fentanyl
  • 4.5 pounds of heroin
  • 2.2. pounds of cocaine
  • 4,708 fentanyl-laced pills
  • $7,000 in U.S. currency

BPD says the illegal drugs found had an estimated street value of about $540,000.

Marcos Icahuate

