Blythe police find over 40 pounds of illegal drugs
BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers were able to find over 40 pounds of illegal drugs through investigating a distribution network, according to Blythe Police Department (BPD).
BPD says efforts of finding the drug distribution network took several months but search warrants led to a drug bust at three different homes.
Police found the following during their search:
- 25 pounds of meth
- 9.5 pounds of Carfentanil
- 0.80 pounds of powdered fentanyl
- 4.5 pounds of heroin
- 2.2. pounds of cocaine
- 4,708 fentanyl-laced pills
- $7,000 in U.S. currency
BPD says the illegal drugs found had an estimated street value of about $540,000.