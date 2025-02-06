Blythe police find over 40 pounds of illegal drugs

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers were able to find over 40 pounds of illegal drugs through investigating a distribution network, according to Blythe Police Department (BPD).

BPD says efforts of finding the drug distribution network took several months but search warrants led to a drug bust at three different homes.

Police found the following during their search:

25 pounds of meth

9.5 pounds of Carfentanil

0.80 pounds of powdered fentanyl

4.5 pounds of heroin

2.2. pounds of cocaine

4,708 fentanyl-laced pills

$7,000 in U.S. currency

BPD says the illegal drugs found had an estimated street value of about $540,000.