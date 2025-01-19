Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Liquid methamphetamine seized at Calexico East Port of Entry

today at 3:51 PM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry made a shocking discovery Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, the incident happened at around 2:50 p.m. when two people, a 52-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, in a 2002 SUV applied for entry into the U.S., but was sent to secondary inspection after officers noticed irregularities.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Using non-intrusive technology and the help of a K-9 unit, CBP says officers uncovered liquid methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle's gas tank.

More than 254 pounds of the drug were extracted and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to CBP.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
"Drug traffickers will go to great lengths in attempt to deceive our officers," said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. "I'm proud of our highly trained officers working diligently every day to combat these dangerous drugs that have claimed so many lives."

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and handed over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for processing, CBP says while adding that their officers seized the vehicle and drugs.

