CBP officers in Calexico seize over 100 pounds of fentanyl pills

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, assigned to the Calexico East Port of Entry, seized over 100 pounds of blue fentanyl pills last week.

In a press release, the incident took place on last Monday at around 1:20pm when CBP officers saw a 27-year-old woman driving a white sedan "through the port's vehicle SENTRI lane."

CBP says officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination after undergoing an initial inspection, but upon secondary inspection, the officers, using "non-intrusive inspection technology," found "anomalies" upon screening the vehicle.

After that, CBP says a K9 team was deployed to conduct a "cursory inspection of the vehicle," where they were alerted to the "presence of narcotics."

CBP then said the officers "extracted a total of 82 packages concealed within the vehicle’s doors, quarter panels, spare tire, and firewall," which tested positive for fentanyl, weighing 120 pounds.

"Our officers have successfully intercepted a substantial quantity of blue fentanyl pills, thwarting a significant threat to community safety. I am immensely proud of our officers whose continued commitment and relentless vigilance have been instrumental in disrupting drug smuggling along our southern borders." Roque Caza, Port Director of the Area Port of Calexico

Soon after, CBP said officers "seized the narcotics and vehicle," and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) "for further investigation."