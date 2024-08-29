CBP Seizes over one ton of narcotics at San Ysidro Port of Entry in July

SAN YSIDRIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry made a significant impact on drug trafficking in July, seizing over one ton of narcotics.

In a total of 50 separate incidents, officers confiscated more than 2,600 pounds of drugs, including 174 pounds of fentanyl, 169 pounds of cocaine, and over 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine.

The narcotics were hidden within vehicles attempting to enter the United States. These efforts are part of "Operation Apollo," a targeted counter-fentanyl initiative that extends across Southern California and Arizona.

The suspects involved in these smuggling attempts have been handed over to Homeland Security Investigations for further action.