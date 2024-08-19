Over 600 pounds of meth found in celery shipment

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers found over 600 pounds of meth hidden in a celery shipment at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A 34-year-old man was driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a celery shipment looking for entry into the U.S. from Mexico. Officers stopped the driver for secondary inspection, according to CBP.

During their investigation, a K-9 unit alerted officers of illegal drugs within the tractor-trailer. A total of 508 packages were found hidden in the celery, which tested positive for meth, weighing about 629.72 pounds and with an estimated value of $755,000.

"Our officers' vigilance and expertise once again thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics disguised as everyday produce," said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa.