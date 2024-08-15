Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Largest fentanyl find of fiscal year at Otay Mesa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
By
Published 3:24 PM

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility found over 360 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

CBP officers stopped a 44-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer with an empty flatbed on the morning of August 9. The man was then examined further, when a CBP K-9 team alerted officers to the flatbed trailer.

Officers found packages hidden inside a secret compartment within in the frame of the flatbed, where a total of 77 packages of cocaine and 50 packages of fentanyl powder were found.

The cocaine weighed 227.96 pounds and the fentanyl powder weighed 133.60 pounds.

"This record-setting seizure is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking," said Port Director for the Area Ports of Otay Mesa Rosa Hernandez.

Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content