Over 70 pounds of fentanyl pills found in spare tire at Andrade Port of Entry

ANDRADE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 70 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were found in the spare tire of a truck at the Andrade Port of Entry on Tuesday, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP says officers stopped a 46-year-old man driving a 1997 Ford Pickup that was attempting to enter the US from Mexico.

During their inspection, officers found 60 packages of fentanyl pills in a spare tire on the back of the truck. The pills weighed a total of 71.29 pounds.

"CBP is uniquely positioned to detect and seize illicit drugs entering the country, and our multifaceted approach keeps us one step ahead of transnational criminal organizations as they adapt their operations," said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico.