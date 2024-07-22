U.S. Border Patrol seize 92 pounds of cocaine

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents working in the El Centro Sector arrested two U.S. citizens attempting to smuggle 92 pounds of cocaine.

In a press release, the arrest happened last Monday at around 2:50pm when a "white SUV approached the U.S Border Patrol Highway 86 immigration checkpoint."

The press release says during the inspection, a K-9 team detected the "presence of concealed people or drugs."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

During a follow-up inspection, the press release says agents found 34 packages "wrapped in brown cellophane concealed in a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the vehicle," which tested positive for cocaine, and has an estimated value of more than $1.04 million.

"It's way too hot for this type of 'snow' in the El Centro Sector. Indio Station agents melted down plans to bring this poison to drug users in America, and I applaud those agents for bringing the fight to bad people and bad things here in the Premier Sector." Gregory Bovino, Chief Border Patrol Agent

The press release says the vehicle, drugs and driver were turned over to the Imperial Valley Border Enforcement Security Task Force for "further processing and investigation."