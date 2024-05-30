Man arrested for carrying fentanyl pills

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Calexico man was arrested for having more than 50 fentanyl pills while getting stopped for a different violation.

The Calexico Police Department said they stopped a man on a bike for traveling on the wrong side of the road on Wednesday.

The officer said he noticed the suspect had a large white container sticking out of his left pocket.

He said during the investigation they were able to find at least 50 to 100 fentanyl pills but that was not the only thing they found.

“When the investigation was conducted, we also located a bundle of methamphetamine which it appears that he might have tossed it prior to my stop. He tried to destroy it," said Anthony Aguirre, Calexico Police Department.

Police said the suspect is no stranger to them as he is known to carry and transport narcotics.

According to the Calexico Police Department, every week fentanyl cases can go from five cases to 10 fentanyl cases.