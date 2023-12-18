Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Border Patrol agents seize 26 pounds of cocaine at Highway 86 checkpoint

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
By
today at 5:42 PM
Published 5:32 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle cocaine.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 9 around 5 p.m. at the Highway 86 checkpoint

When a black sedan approached the primary inspection at the checkpoint, agents' suspicions were raised and the driver was referred to a secondary inspection area.

CBP said the K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle's rear driver side and agents found an aftermarket compartment containing 10 vacuum-sealed packages.

The agents tested the contents of the packages and confirmed it was cocaine.

CBP said the cocaine weighed 26 pounds with an estimated street value of $374,400.

The 30-year-old woman, who was the driver, the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing and investigation.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content