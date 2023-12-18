Border Patrol agents seize 26 pounds of cocaine at Highway 86 checkpoint

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle cocaine.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 9 around 5 p.m. at the Highway 86 checkpoint

When a black sedan approached the primary inspection at the checkpoint, agents' suspicions were raised and the driver was referred to a secondary inspection area.

CBP said the K-9 unit alerted to the vehicle's rear driver side and agents found an aftermarket compartment containing 10 vacuum-sealed packages.

The agents tested the contents of the packages and confirmed it was cocaine.

CBP said the cocaine weighed 26 pounds with an estimated street value of $374,400.

The 30-year-old woman, who was the driver, the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing and investigation.