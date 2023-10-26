Border Patrol agents seizes Fentanyl worth $1.1M

Couple attempts to smuggle fentanyl across state lines

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a couple attempting to smuggle Fentanyl from California to Arizona.

The incident happened on Monday morning when agents assigned to the Indio Station Strike Team were observing traffic on Interstate 10.

CBP said a Black Nissan Armada passed them at a high rate of speed and agents followed the vehicle for about 12 miles.

Agents noticed the driver swerving in and out of lanes attempting to lose them.

CBP said agents stopped the vehicle near the Rice Road exit in Desert Center, California, and questioned the driver and passenger, who said they were on their way to Arizona to visit family.

Agents saw two plastic gas cans and a spare tire that did not fit the vehicle in the back seat.

CBP said the couple were questioned separately and gave conflicting stories about their travel.

A K-9 unit was requested, and when it arrived, it alerted to the back seat of the vehicle, said CBP.

Agents also noticed anomalies on the floorboard and the gas tank sending unit.

When agents opened the gas tank's sending unit, they noticed plastic-wrapped packages floating inside.

CBP said there were 60 packages removed from the gas tank, one of them was opened and was filled with blue pills.

The blue pills were tested and came out positive for Fentanyl.

According to CBP, the total weight of the Fentanyl pills was 99.5 pounds with an estimated value of $1,128,500.00.

The driver was an 18-year-old Mexican citizen, and the passenger was an 18-year-old U.S. citizen.

CBP said the two 18-year-olds, the vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation.