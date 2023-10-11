Liquid methamphetamine found in commercial tractor’s fuel tank

A 40-year-old driver, tractor, and methamphetamine were turned over to the DEA for processing and investigation

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man attempting to smuggle liquid methamphetamine worth more than $1.5 million through an immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Thursday, Oct. 5 around 9 p.m., the driver of a white commercial tractor approached the U.S. Border Patrol’s Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

Agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver and a K-9 unit conducted a non-intrusive sniff of the tractor-trailer, said CBP.

CBP said the K-9 unit alerted to the passenger side fuel tank and directed the driver to a secondary inspection area.

Agents also noticed discrepancies between the tractor's multiple fuel tanks during the inspection.

CBP mentioned agents tested a suspicious liquid substance inside the fuel tank which tested positive for Methamphetamine.

A hazardous materials team was contacted to remove the remaining contents from the fuel tank, said CBP.

The liquid methamphetamine weighed 1,043.18 pounds and had an estimated value of $1,565,000.