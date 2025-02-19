Investigation ongoing in Calexico hit & run case

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) says they are continuing the investigation of a man that was killed in a hit & run last year.

In a press release, the incident happened on July 22, 2024, in the intersection of State Route (SR) 98 and 111 (Birch Street and Imperial Avenue), at around 2:05 a.m.

CPD says detectives are asking the public for their help in "providing crucial information that could help identify the individuals involved" in the death of Steven Keller.

CPD says Keller was found "motionless" on SR 111, with detectives being unsure what he was doing in the area, and says, "Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, there is a possibility that two separate vehicles" hit Keller.

However, CPD says they have been "unable to confirm the identities of those responsible for the incident."

"We are reaching out to the public for any information that could help our Detectives piece together the events leading to Mr. Keller's death. If you were in the area of State Route 111 and State Route 98 around the time of the incident or have any information about the vehicles involved, we urge you to come forward. Even the smallest detail could prove to be critical in solving this case. We also know there was another witness driving a burgundy minivan. We would like you to reach out to our detectives to provide a statement." Lt. Sean Acuna, Calexico Police Department

CPD says detectives are "particularly interested in hearing from anyone who:"

Was driving northbound at the intersection of SR 98 and 111 in the City of Calexico between 1:50 a.m. to 2:10 a.m. on July 22, 2024.

Noticed any unusual behavior or saw any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area.

That has information about any vehicles that may have been involved in the incident.

CPD says while they have already explored a number of leads, the investigation is ongoing.

"We are committed to ensuring justice for Steven Keller and his family. With need the help of the community, so we can continue to pursue leads and identify those responsible," Lt. Acuna expressed.

If anyone has information regarding the case, call the Calexico Investigations Bureau at (760) 768-2140. You can also submit anonymous tips at police@calexico.ca.gov.