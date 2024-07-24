Calexico hit and run suspect still at large

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Calexico law enforcement says they are currently looking at any surveillance video that can possibly help them find a lead to this case.

Calexico police say it happened Monday morning on Birch street and Imperial avenue.

“The Calexico police dispatched in reference to a man down," said Pedro Millan, who is a police officer with the Calexico Police department.

Officers say when they arrived, the victim was on the street.

“The victim sustained head injuries that were obvious blunt force trauma on the victim. At this time, we don’t have the name of the victim," said officer Millan.

Calexico police say first responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

Calexico police do not have a description of any type of vehicle but are encouraging anyone with any information about this case to call the police department