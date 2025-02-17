California police sends warning to residents about rise in home burglaries

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department (PVEPD) is sending residents a warning about a rise in home burglaries in the area.

A neighborhood in Palos Verdes Estates is left on edge after police say burglars targeted multiple homes in what they are calling "dinnertime burglaries."

"I'm very stressed and I think this is not normal. This is not normal to go through," said Michelle Lee, who lives nearby.

Lee says the home of one of her close friends was burgarlized about six months ago: "I think it's not just PV Estates. It's everywhere. I fear for my friends. I fear for my neighbors and I'm really stressed out to leave the house even for an hour."

PVEPD released a community alert and crime map of the burglaries. On the list, four homes were targeted between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The first incident happened on January 3 on Palos Verdes Drive. where a rear door window was smashed. The second incident was on Via Solano on January 26, where a side window was smashed while the third incident happened on Paseo La Cresta, and in the most recent burglary on February 13 on Via Palomino, a back door window was smashed.

"I'm confident in the police department around here. If it something that is ongoing, they'll catch them pretty soon. I have a watch dog here. Just be vigilant," said Carlos Cervantes, who lives in South Redondo Beach.

Police also say there were four additional burglaries they believe to be unrelated. Two happened at the same home on Via Opata. Police say they've made arrests in both incidents.

After learning about the recent burglaries, people who live in the area say they are staying alert and taking precautions.

"We have the dog and we lock the house," said David Palombo, who lives in Palos Verdes Estates.

"When I had gone for a trip for three weeks I actually had hired somebody just to live in my house...Keep your neighbors informed even if you're gone for a few day," Lee shared.