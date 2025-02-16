Man taken into custody for violating his parole

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man wanted for a parole violation was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after barricading himself inside a home.

According to the Yuma Police Department's (YPD) Facebook post, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the U.S. Marshals Service tried to serve a felony warrant at around 2:00 p.m. at a home in the area of E. 34th Street and Avenue 5 1/2E.

YPD says the suspect then barricaded himself inside the home, and their Special Enforcement Team was called in to help the Yuma County Special Response Team.

YPD says the man was eventually arrested and booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700, or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.