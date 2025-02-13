Skip to Content
Crime

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual battery on prison employee

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced after being found guilty of all charges in a sexual battery case, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office says Ivan Quintana was charged based on sexual battery on a prison employee, as well as resisting correctional officers.

Quintana has previous felonies including robbery and residential burglary.

Quintana will be serving 12 years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

