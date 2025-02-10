One dead, six injured in house party shooting in California

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a gunman after a teenager was killed during a shooting at a house party in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the violence was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Pacific at a home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. There, arguments broke out and escalated into gunfire.

According to police, the gunman shot into the air multiple times then opened fire on the crowd of 200 to 300 people.

One person, who was described as a 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot and died at the scene, and six others were hurt during the incident.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but said the survivors range in age from 19 to 34.

Three were taken to a hospital via ambulance and two others arrived on their own. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available, and the investigation is ongoing.