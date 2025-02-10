Skip to Content
Crime

One dead, six injured in house party shooting in California

By , ,
today at 5:41 AM
Published 5:48 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are searching for a gunman after a teenager was killed during a shooting at a house party in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the violence was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Pacific at a home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. There, arguments broke out and escalated into gunfire.

According to police, the gunman shot into the air multiple times then opened fire on the crowd of 200 to 300 people.

One person, who was described as a 16-year-old boy, was fatally shot and died at the scene, and six others were hurt during the incident.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but said the survivors range in age from 19 to 34.

Three were taken to a hospital via ambulance and two others arrived on their own. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Turisk

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content