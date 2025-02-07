Skip to Content
Winterhaven man sentenced to 12 years for attempted murder

Imperial County District Attorney's Office
Published 3:43 PM

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Winterhaven is sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder. 

Jason Jose Junior pleaded no contest to attempted murder and admitted to causing great bodily harm. 

The charges stem from a domestic violence case about a year ago in Imperial County.

Police records state that Jason Jose Jr. attacked and beat the mother of his child over a period of 10 days. 

Jose Jr. also strangled and struck the victim with a handgun. He's been in custody since his arrest on these charges. 

Jason Jason Jose Jr. agreed to a sentence of 12 years in state prison. He is expected to be formally sentenced on February 26.

