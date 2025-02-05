Skip to Content
At least one dead, five others injured in Ohio warehouse shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person is dead and five others were injured during a shooting at a warehouse in Ohio on Tuesday.

Authorities say they are searching for the suspected gunman, whom they have identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III.

The shooting happened at the KDC/ONE Cosmetics building around 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Officials say at least one person died as a result of the shooting and five others were transported to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

