(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A tragic day in Sweden. Police in Central Sweden say about 10 people were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday. Several others are injured.

According to the police, the suspect is believed to be among those dead.

Police said a gunman opened fire on the campus of a school for adults in the City of Örebro.

Police are trying to determine a possible motive, but so far, they don't think it is terror related.