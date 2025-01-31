Skip to Content
Yuma police searching for burglary suspect

Yuma Police Department
Published 12:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is asking the community for help in searching for a suspected burglar.

The person in the picture below conducted multiple burglaries between January 14 and January 16, according to YPD.

If anyone has information on this person, YPD encourages to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.

Marcos Icahuate

Marcos Icahuate

