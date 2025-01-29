Border Patrol El Centro Sector arrests five human smugglers

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector announced the arrest of five human smugglers.

In a post to Instagram, the smugglers were involved in smuggling a migrant from Calexico to San Bernardino.

The post says the arrest took place last week in the parking lot of a Black Angus steakhouse.

Border Patrol seized three vehicles and at least $10,000 in cash, according to the post.

