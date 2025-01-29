Skip to Content
Border Patrol El Centro Sector arrests five human smugglers

U.S. Border Patrol
today at 12:42 PM
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector announced the arrest of five human smugglers.

In a post to Instagram, the smugglers were involved in smuggling a migrant from Calexico to San Bernardino.

The post says the arrest took place last week in the parking lot of a Black Angus steakhouse.

Border Patrol seized three vehicles and at least $10,000 in cash, according to the post.

Karina Bazarte will have the full story later this evening.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
