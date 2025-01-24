Skip to Content
Border Patrol-El Centro Sector shares more on Jacumba hiker attack

United States Border Patrol
today at 5:56 PM
Published 6:00 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of hikers was attacked in the Jacumba Wilderness by alleged Mexican Cartel members, leaving one person injured with a gunshot wound.

We spoke with the California Border Patrol (CBP) El Centro Sector who shared more on this frightening incident.

The incident happened in an area called Moon Valley, a popular hiking destination in California about 1000 feet from the U.S.-Mexican border.

Witnesses say two armed men approached the group of hikers before firing a flurry of shots, striking one in the leg, and proceeding to take their bags and wallets.

Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector, Greg Bovino, says this is a suspected Mexican Cartel terrorist attack.

"When you're talking about cartel terrorists, you never know what's going to happen…That's under investigation exactly what they were after and what happened whether it was an attempted kidnapping of these United States citizens, a robbery, or something else," says Bovino.

CBP received the call at 11:00 in the morning on Wednesday.

Being that the area of the incident is vastly remote, CBP says the rescue was swift but not easy.

Bovino explains "When you have a border area that's in that type of condition, it makes it a lot easier for bad people and bad things to operate. They put a helicopter down in one of the tightest landings I have ever seen… Hats off to them,".

Bovino shares a serious message with these criminal organizations.

"To those cartel terrorists, you picked the wrong sector. We're not the premiere sector for no reason. We'll take it to you. We want to make the border safe… and we're going to take great pains to do that," Bovino states.

CBP says the victim is reported to be in stable condition but that the two suspects escaped and returned to Mexico.

