Man arrested for check fraud

today at 9:18 AM
Published 9:08 AM

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A man from Calexico was arrested for check fraud after police say he tried to cash in checks at a local business on two different days .

Calexico police say the 28-year-old man tried to cash three checks worth over one-thousand dollars last week.

Officers say the owner of a money exchange business recognized him from a previous visit where he tried to do the same thing.

"Further investigation revealed the checks were fraudulent and belonged to a person who had passed away over a year ago," said officer Gabriella Torres.

Calexico police say the suspect was carrying a concealed replica of a firearm.

The suspect booked into the imperial county jail for check fraud.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

