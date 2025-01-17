Man arrested for check fraud

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A man from Calexico was arrested for check fraud after police say he tried to cash in checks at a local business on two different days .

Calexico police say the 28-year-old man tried to cash three checks worth over one-thousand dollars last week.

Officers say the owner of a money exchange business recognized him from a previous visit where he tried to do the same thing.

"Further investigation revealed the checks were fraudulent and belonged to a person who had passed away over a year ago," said officer Gabriella Torres.

Calexico police say the suspect was carrying a concealed replica of a firearm.

The suspect booked into the imperial county jail for check fraud.