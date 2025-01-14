Texas man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark appears in court

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Texas man is facing charges for stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after allegedly sending her several threats and sexually explict messages on social media.

55-year-old Michael Lewis was charged with felony stalking after being arrested in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on his behalf at his initial court hearing Tuesday morning.

Court documents say investigators confirmed that recent messages from Lewis came from a hotel and a business in downtown Indianapolis.

Lewis told officers he was in Indianapolis on vacation and, when asked about the posts that were threatening in nature, said it wasn't him and claimed that it was just an imaginary relationship.

Police told lewis to stop making threatening posts about Clark, but the messages continued.

At the hearing, the court also issued a no contact order with Clark and said he must stay away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The judge also approved a $50,000 surety bond. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 31.