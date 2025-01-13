Skip to Content
Texas man arrested and charged for stalking Caitlin Clark

today at 12:54 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Texas man has been arrested and charged for stalking WNBA player Caitlin Clark.

Authorities say 55-year-old Michael Lewis was arrested Sunday in Indianapolis. Lewis has been charged with felony stalking after contacting Clark via social media.

Authorities say the messages directed to Clark included numerous threats and were sexually explicit.

According to authorities, Clark told investigators she was fearful after learning about the messages and has changed her public appearances.

Lewis is expected to appear in court in Indianapolis Tuesday on the stalking charges.

