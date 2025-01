Lillie's trial is set to begin February 4th and is expected to last two weeks.

Final jury instructions have been sent out.

The alleged abuse happened between 2019 and 2023.

37-year-old Matthew David Lillie is charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Trial dates have been set for the Yuma man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

