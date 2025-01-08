New charges filed against “Gone Girl” kidnapper

SEASIDE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Kidnap and sexual assault victim Denise Quinn and her falsely accused now-husband Aaron survived the American Nightmare case, but it didn't end there.

The couple's involvement in prompting law enforcement to re-investigate Quinn's convicted kidnapper Mathew Muller has led to new charges against Muller that go back decades and include previously unreported crimes that the victims kept secret out of fear.

"If you're in that situation, just know that you should always trust in yourself, believe in yourself. You can't change what other people do or think, but it's really easy to go into self doubt and shame. Just get support from those around you and know that you can trust in yourself," Quinn expressed.

The new cases include a kidnapping and sexual assault case from 1993 when Muller was 16 years old, two home invasions in Santa Clara County in 2009 and a 2015 home invasion and attempted kidnap for ransom case in San Ramon that was previously unreported by the victim.

El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson credited Quinn and Aaron with keeping their 2015 case alive: "They were after nine years persistent that there was more to this case. That Muller had committed more crimes and that he might have worked with others in the commission of those crimes."

Muller was convicted of kidnapping Quinn from her Vallejo home and raping her in El Dorado County. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Investigators first suspected Aaron in Quinn's disappearance and when she was found, later accused the couple of staging the event.

Earlier this year, Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges helped the Quinns facilitate a law enforcement training. That led to Borges writing letters to Muller in prison. Muller wrote back, allegedly revealing more crimes.

"With the letters, we never imagined it would lead to these announcements, but as we say, you never know until you never know what's under a rock until you turn it, and we started flipping rocks," Borges shared.

The new cases are still under investigation.

Quinn says she's been in contact with one of the latest revealed victims, a woman whose attempted kidnapping in San Ramon took place just two weeks after Quinn was kidnapped.