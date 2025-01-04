Latest on the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

Video shown in this article may be disturbing for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are learning more about the decorated Army Veteran who died in a Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

Authorities released video showing the explosion outside the front door of the hotel when they say an improvised explosive was detonated in the truck's bed.

37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs was identified as the driver who died in the blast.

Police say he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and appeared to acknowledge he blew up the truck to make a point.

Police say they were able to access one of two phones found in the vehicle and viewed writing in the app that reads like a journal.

In it, police say he didn't have a grudge against Trump, but with the state of the country, warning about weak leadership and how the United States is headed towards collapse.

He also wrote, "This was not a terrorist attack…It was a wake up call" and "What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives."

Livelsberger added, "I need to cleanse my mind of the brothers I've lost…And relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took."