YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying two men wanted for causing a disturbance.

At about 4:30 a.m. on January 1, 2025, two men were escorted out of Paradise Casino when one of them brandished a firearm.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Quechan Police Department at (760) 919-3626.

Reference case number 2025-0005.