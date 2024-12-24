Skip to Content
Shopping center in Colorado evacuated due to bomb threat

today at 6:41 AM
Published 7:00 AM

AURORA, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Aurora Police were searching a shopping center after a bomb threat was called in and issued a shelter-in-place for nearby residents, the department said.

There was a large police presence at South Peoria Street and East Cornell Avenue with an apparent focus on the King Soopers shopping center at the southeast end of the intersection.

Footage captured showed a large presence of police and fire rescue units in the area. At one point, a bomb squad technician was seen walking toward the King Soopers in a protective suit.

Police initially announced the threat on social media at 4:21 p.m. Mountain Time, and issued a shelter-in-place at 5:00 p.m. for people from East Cornell Avenue to East Dartmouth Avenue and South Peoria Street to Interstate 225 (I-225).

Others were asked to avoid the area. "Please stay off the streets for your safety," Aurora Police said on X.

In another post to X, Aurora Police lifted the shelter-in-place order after receiving the all clear.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

