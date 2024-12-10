Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson charged

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione was arrested Monday morning in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee noticed him.

Police say they found a firearm, believed to have been 3D-printed, and a handwritten document on Mangione "that speaks to both his motivation and mindset".

He was also carrying fake identification and a passport.

In New York, Mangione was charged with murder, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities in Pennsylvania charged him with carrying firearms without a license, forgery, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime and providing false identification to police.

In a statement on social media, a member of the Mangione family said they are "shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest."