Skip to Content
Crime

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson charged

By , ,
today at 5:43 AM
Published 6:03 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione was arrested Monday morning in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee noticed him.

Police say they found a firearm, believed to have been 3D-printed, and a handwritten document on Mangione "that speaks to both his motivation and mindset".

He was also carrying fake identification and a passport.

In New York, Mangione was charged with murder, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities in Pennsylvania charged him with carrying firearms without a license, forgery, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime and providing false identification to police.

In a statement on social media, a member of the Mangione family said they are "shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest."

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content