New York authorities find potential evidence in UHC shooting investigation

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The New York Police Department (NYPD) found new potential evidence in the UHC shooting investigation.

Police came across a grey backpack in Central Park. Investigators believe the bag might have been used by the suspected shooter.

The bag was found by CRC officers who were searching the area of the park where the suspect was seen leaving on a bicycle.

Police hope to find more in the back that could help lead to a definitive suspect.