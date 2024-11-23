Bail decision for Sean “Diddy” Combs expected for next week

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The bail decision for Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to come next week in his sex trafficking case.

The judge overseeing Comb's sex-trafficking case pushed the decision back during a hearing on Friday, asking Comb's attorneys and prosecutors to file paperwork by Monday outlining specific terms of his release.

One of the attorneys said that if Combs gets released, he would stay in a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan and be guarded by security.

Combs is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025.

He's pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.