Mexican national sentenced to 36 months in prison

U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector
today at 7:45 AM
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A convicted felon, who was arrested back in May, was recently convicted of re-entry after removal and sentenced to 36 years in prison.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, Baltazar Doumerc Vilches, a 45-year-old Mexican national, already served a three-year prison sentence in Missouri "for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute."

Border Patrol Yuma Sector said, in a post back in May, Vilches was "one of four illegal border crossers trying to traverse the desert south of Yuma on an ATV." The post said he was found to be an "aggravated felon."

Vilches is said to be returning to Mexico after he completes his latest sentence.

