Bullet strikes a Southwest Airlines plane in Texas

DALLAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bullet struck a plane at Dallas' Love Field Airport late Friday night.

An airport spokesperson said the incident involved Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 as it was preparing to depart for Indianapolis. Passengers were on board.

Southwest confirmed a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck.

The airline said the plane taxied safely back to the terminal at the airport and has been removed from service.

No injuries have been reported and the reported shooter has not been found.