Orthodox Jewish man murdered, suspect arrested

CHICAGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police and prosecutors on Thursday announced terrorism and hate crime charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man in the West Ridge neighborhood, and then opening fire on police and paramedics.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, had already faced six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.

On Thursday, Police Supt. Larry Snelling announced Abdallahi also has been charged with one felony count of terrorism and one felony count of a hate crime.

Police said Abdallahi shot a 39-year-old man in the 2600 block of West Farwell Avenue in the West Ridge, or West Rogers Park, neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After first responders arrived at the scene, the suspect is alleged to have opened fire on them and struck an ambulance. No officers or paramedics were hit.

Chicago police officers returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier this week, police had said there was not sufficient evidence to bring hate crime charges against Abdallahi, but Snelling said further investigation has since determined Abdallahi targeted the victim because of his Jewish faith. The superintendent said it was important for detectives to take their time to confirm the shooting was indeed a hate crime before filing such charges.

Snelling said, because Abdallahi is still in the hospital after being shot by police, detectives have been unable to question him, but were able to sift through evidence on his phone indicating he was specifically targeting people of Jewish faith.

Snelling would not provide details of what was found on Abdallahi's phone, saying that evidence would come out in court. Because Abdallahi remains in the hospital, he has not yet appeared in court to face the charges against him.

The victim, an Orthodox Jewish man, was wearing a kippah while walking to his synagogue at the time of the shooting.

Asked what police have learned about Abdallahi's country of origin, or any criminal background, Snelling said "those things are still under investigation, because we're still working with our federal partners to get more information on this individual."

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who earlier this week had stressed patience regarding the investigation into the motive for the shooting, said Thursday it "clearly was motivated by hatred."

50th ward Alderman Deborah Silverstein has attended rallies and called out Mayor Brandon Johnson for his initial comments on the shooting where he failed to mention that the victim was Jewish.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx called the shooting an "utterly senseless act of violence." Foxx said terrorism charges are rare, but warranted int his case.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th), in whose ward the shooting happened, and who is the only Jewish member of the Chicago City Council, was among several Jewish leaders who had been pushing for hate crime charges in the shooting. She applauded police and prosecutors for bringing those additional charges on Thursday.

She also thanked her community for their patience as police investigated the motive for the shooting.

Silverstein said she has also been reassured that there will be increased police patrols Friday night during Shabbat.

Silverstein has said she and the victim belong to the same congregation. She said she visited with the victim on Saturday night after he was released from the hospital, and he is doing "OK."

Abdallahi remained in the hospital on Thursday, but police did not have an update on his condition.

According to a CBS News Data Team analysis of Chicago Police hate crimes data, the West Ridge community has recorded a dozen anti-Jewish hate crimes so far this year, including two assaults, a bomb threat, and vandalism to property and a car.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes rose sharply in Chicago overall this year, with 70 documented incidents, a 46% increase over last year's high of 48, with two months left to go in 2024.