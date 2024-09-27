US Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 2024 Fiscal Year

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Over 3,400 fugitives were arrested in the 2024 Fiscal Year, according to the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and United States Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Officials say the following was calculated for the 2024 Fiscal Year:

3,421 fugitives arrested throughout the nation

534 firearms seized

$508,000 in U.S. currency found

456 kilograms of illegal drugs found

Data was gathered from the National Crime Information Center and the FBI Uniform Crime Report.