US Marshals arrest 3,400 fugitives in 2024 Fiscal Year
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Over 3,400 fugitives were arrested in the 2024 Fiscal Year, according to the United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and United States Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.
Officials say the following was calculated for the 2024 Fiscal Year:
- 3,421 fugitives arrested throughout the nation
- 534 firearms seized
- $508,000 in U.S. currency found
- 456 kilograms of illegal drugs found
Data was gathered from the National Crime Information Center and the FBI Uniform Crime Report.