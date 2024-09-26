Inmate found attempting escape in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An inmate was arrested after escaping, according to San Luis, Arizona Police Department (SLPD).

Officers received a call about 7:58 a.m. on September 26 regarding a man wearing an inmate suit and trying to stop vehicles.

Officers arrived in the area of Cesar Chavez Blvd. and Avenue F, when they found the inmate and took him into custody.

The inmate was working with a cleaning crew from the Department of Corrections and the City of San Luis.

The inmate will be facing additional charges.