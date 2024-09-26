Skip to Content
Crime

Inmate found attempting escape in San Luis, Arizona

San Luis Arizona Police Department
By ,
Published 11:07 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An inmate was arrested after escaping, according to San Luis, Arizona Police Department (SLPD).

Officers received a call about 7:58 a.m. on September 26 regarding a man wearing an inmate suit and trying to stop vehicles.

Officers arrived in the area of Cesar Chavez Blvd. and Avenue F, when they found the inmate and took him into custody.

The inmate was working with a cleaning crew from the Department of Corrections and the City of San Luis.

The inmate will be facing additional charges.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content