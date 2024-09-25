Two teens arrested for burglary at a home and at CUHS

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) arrested two teens responsible for two different burglaries this week.

In a press release, the first burglary took place on Sunday, when the teens "gained entry" into Central Union High School, "where they ransacked and vandalized multiple locations" within the school.

Two days later, ECPD says the teens were then arrested for burglary "during a home visit" in the area of West Brighton Avenue and South 5th Street, and were booked into juvenile hall for burglary charges.

ECPD says the total cost of property damage is unknown at this time, and School Resource Officers will continue to investigate an additional burglary at Southwest High School.

If anyone has any information regarding the burglaries, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.