Body found on Kentucky highway identified as I-75 shooter

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The manhunt for the suspect who opened fire on Interstate 75 (I-75) in Kentucky earlier this month has ended.

A previously unidentified body that was found at the scene has been confirmed to be the suspected shooter, Joseph Couch.

Couch was accused of shooting five people back on September 7 on I-75 in Kentucky.

Police found the body 11 days later, lying in the deep brush behind an exit in Laurel County, discovering couch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police were then able to identify couch through DNA extracted through bone.