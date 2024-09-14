Yuma Police investigating school threats, Desert View closes as precaution

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is currently investigating multiple reports of school threats that have been circulating throughout the area.

These threats, which have prompted heightened concern among residents, mirror similar reports statewide, including in El Mirage, Arizona.

According to YPD, they’ve received at least seven reports of school-related threats this month, spanning various districts in the area. Despite the concerns, none of the threats have been deemed credible thus far.

Authorities believe that many of these incidents involve recycled threats that have already been investigated in the past.

In response to the situation, Desert View Middle School made the decision to cancel classes for the day. Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity emphasized that the department takes these reports seriously and is committed to ensuring the safety of students and staff.

"If we have a credible threat, we will make sure that they are notified and well-prepared for what to do. We will update them as much as we can to ensure their safety. This isn't just a professional responsibility; it's also a personal one. Our officers' children attend these schools too," Garrity said.

Police are urging parents to talk openly with their children about the importance of reporting threats to responsible adults, rather than spreading them on social media. They warn that unverified information can contribute to unnecessary panic and confusion.

Local mother Kim Espino expressed her fears over the situation, stating, "It’s scary…but sorry, I'm a little… it's worrisome to think about sending my son to school and there might be a possible school shooting or kids who might bring weapons."

While no credible threat has been identified, YPD will continue to monitor the situation and encourage families to stay informed and cautious.

For updates on school closures and ongoing investigations, stay tuned to our website.