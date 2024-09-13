Skip to Content
Crime

Student arrested for making threat towards Central Union High School

KYMA
By ,
New
Published 4:48 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A student was arrested after officers found graffiti indicating a school threat, according to El Centro Police Department (ECPD).

Officers were notified in the afternoon on September 12 regarding graffiti in one of the Central Union High School (CUHS) restrooms, indicting a threat would possibly take place weeks later.

Their investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old CUHS student involved with the threat, who was then booked into Imperial County Juvenile Hall for the felony.

No weapons were found in the student's home and there are no other threats as a result of the incident, according to ECPD.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content