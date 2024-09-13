Student arrested for making threat towards Central Union High School

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A student was arrested after officers found graffiti indicating a school threat, according to El Centro Police Department (ECPD).

Officers were notified in the afternoon on September 12 regarding graffiti in one of the Central Union High School (CUHS) restrooms, indicting a threat would possibly take place weeks later.

Their investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old CUHS student involved with the threat, who was then booked into Imperial County Juvenile Hall for the felony.

No weapons were found in the student's home and there are no other threats as a result of the incident, according to ECPD.