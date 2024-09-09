Two people indicted in connection to terror plot

(KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the indictment of two people in connection to a terror plot through a channel on Telegram dubbed "Terrorgram."

According a press release obtained by NBC News, the two people, Dallas Humber from California and Matthew Allison from Idaho, were arrested last Friday, and were indicted by a grand jury Monday on 15 of the following counts:

One count of conspiracy

Four counts of soliciting hate crimes

Three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials

Three counts of doxing federal officials

One count of threatening communications

Two counts of distributing bombmaking instructions

One count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists

The press release says Humber and Allison are, allegedly, the leaders of the Terrorgram Collective who were allegedly plotting to "target Jews, Blacks, the LGBTQ community, as well as public officials and corporate heads" as well as allegedly intending to "start a race war to bring about the collapse of the U.S. government."

"Whether motivated by racial bias, or antagonism toward government and societal norms, such behavior will not be tolerated. Terrorism is still the FBI's number one priority, and working with our partners we are committed to investigating and holding accountable those who break the laws and assist violent actors in lethal plots." Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI

In addition, the press release says Humber and Allison allegedly tried to "prompt attacks on the electric grid and other critical infrastructure."

"[Monday's] action reaffirms that the Department of Justice will not tolerate this alleged abhorrent conduct. It has no place in America or anywhere else. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to identify, apprehend, and hold accountable anyone who engages in such activity, no matter where they are located." Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco

The press release also says Humber and Allison "incited Terrorgram users to commit attacks in furtherance of white supremacist accelerationism," including individuals who were "allegedly inspired or guided by Humber, Allison, and other members of the Terrorgram Collective" to carry out the following attacks or "were planning to do so when they were arrested by law enforcement:"

An individual who shot three people (killing two) outside of an LGBT bar in Slovakia

Another individual who planned an attack on energy facilities in New Jersey

Another individual who stabbed five people near a mosque in Turkey

If convicted to all charges, the press release says Humber and Allison "each face a maximum penalty of 220 years in prison" and a "federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors."

To learn more about the indictment, click here. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.