Former San Luis High School teacher to be sentenced next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School teacher, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a student, is one step closer to learning how many years he will spend behind bars.
25-year-old Ivan Martinez was in court Friday.
His attorney requested 2.5 years in prison plus probation, saying that his crime was out of character.
But the state is requesting a five-year sentence, seven-years probation, and lifetime registration as a sex offender.
Martinez gave a statement on Friday, saying that he takes responsibility for his actions and that the victim did not deserve this.
Martinez pled guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual contact with a minor.
He's scheduled to be sentenced next Friday.