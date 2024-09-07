Skip to Content
Former San Luis High School teacher to be sentenced next week

today at 4:47 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School teacher, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a student, is one step closer to learning how many years he will spend behind bars.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez was in court Friday.

His attorney requested 2.5 years in prison plus probation, saying that his crime was out of character.

But the state is requesting a five-year sentence, seven-years probation, and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Martinez gave a statement on Friday, saying that he takes responsibility for his actions and that the victim did not deserve this.

Martinez pled guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual contact with a minor.

He's scheduled to be sentenced next Friday.

