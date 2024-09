YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old victim.

Police say the alleged abuse happened over the summer in the City of Yuma.

The suspect was arrested on the morning September 5 and booked into the Yuma County Jail.

He's facing 19 felony counts.

We will not be identifying him until he's formally charged.